On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .255 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Edman has driven in a run in 12 games this year (20.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.1%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 30 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (30.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings