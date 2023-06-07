Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 7 at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .208 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has driven home a run in 18 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (40.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (33.3%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (26.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.51), 13th in WHIP (1.021), and 57th in K/9 (7.1) among pitchers who qualify.
