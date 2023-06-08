In the French Open semifinals on Thursday, Iga Swiatek meets Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Against the underdog Haddad Maia (+800), Swiatek is favored (-1600) to get to the final.

Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Thursday, June 8

Thursday, June 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 94.1% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Beatriz Haddad Maia -1600 Odds to Win Match +800 -225 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.1% 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 65.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.3

Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

Swiatek is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Haddad Maia took down No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur, winning 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Swiatek has played 18.5 games per match and won 62.8% of them.

On clay, Swiatek has played 17 matches over the past year, totaling 18.4 games per match while winning 66.0% of games.

Haddad Maia has averaged 21.8 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.1% of the games.

In eight matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has averaged 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set, winning 53.2% of the games.

In the one match between Swiatek and Haddad Maia dating back to 2015, in the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 16, Haddad Maia came out on top 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Haddad Maia and Swiatek have matched up in three sets against each other, with Haddad Maia winning two of them.

Haddad Maia and Swiatek have matched up for 31 total games, and Haddad Maia has won more often, claiming 16 of them.

Haddad Maia and Swiatek have squared off one time, and they have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

