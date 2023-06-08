Karolina Muchova will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open semifinals on Thursday, June 8.

With -350 odds, Sabalenka is favored over Muchova (+250) in this matchup.

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Thursday, June 8

Thursday, June 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 77.8% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Aryna Sabalenka +250 Odds to Win Match -350 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +240 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 29.4% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Muchova beat No. 333-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 7-5, 6-2.

Sabalenka came out on top 6-4, 6-4 versus Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Muchova has played 35 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

Muchova has played six matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.7 games per match.

Sabalenka has played 58 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 56.9% of those games.

On clay, Sabalenka has played 11 matches and averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

In the lone match between Muchova and Sabalenka dating back to 2015, in the 2019 WTA Elite Trophy Singles semifinals, Sabalenka came out on top 7-5, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Sabalenka has taken two against Muchova (100.0%), while Muchova has captured zero.

Sabalenka and Muchova have competed in 25 total games, and Sabalenka has won more often, securing 14 of them.

In their one match against each other, Muchova and Sabalenka are averaging 25.0 games and 2.0 sets.

