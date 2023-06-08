Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center features the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 8 ET, broadcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL action in goals against.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players