How to Watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center features the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 8 ET, broadcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0.
TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Panthers versus Golden Knights matchup.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL action in goals against.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
