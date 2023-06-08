The Florida Panthers are on their home ice at BB&T Center Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-0. The Golden Knights have +105 moneyline odds against the favorite Panthers (-125).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Thursday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)

Panthers (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 42-32-8 overall and 12-8-20 in overtime contests.

Florida is 21-6-7 (49 points) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

The 11 times this season the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has taken seven points from the 20 games this season when it scored two goals (3-16-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals 68 times, and are 49-13-6 in those games (to register 104 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 25-12-4 record (54 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 38 times, and went 24-11-3 (51 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 16-10-26 record in overtime games this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas has earned 54 points (24-8-6) in its 38 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights recorded only one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has earned 14 points (4-11-6 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Golden Knights have earned 122 points in their 65 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 22-7-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 49 games, going 27-18-4 to record 58 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

