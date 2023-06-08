Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, June 8, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0. The Panthers are the favorite, with -125 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Golden Knights, who have +105 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 59 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Panthers have been victorious in 14 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.9%).

The Golden Knights have been the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent in 14, or 73.7%, of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Florida has compiled a 12-7 record (winning 63.2% of its games).

Vegas is 10-4 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+135) 3.5 (-110) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-167) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (+100)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-182) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.1 2.4 2.5

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 0-0 6-3-1 5.9 4.2 2.1

