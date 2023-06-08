The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers have -125 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+105).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-125) Golden Knights (+105) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 35-29 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida has a record of 29-25 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (53.7% win percentage).

The Panthers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 22 (64.7%).

This season Vegas has won 15 of its 25 games, or 60.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has not hit the over in its past 10 games.

The Panthers have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .

During their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 3.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers net the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.

The Panthers are ranked 21st in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game).

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' last 10 contests.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 2.9 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

