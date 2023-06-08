Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers have -125 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+105).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-125)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 35-29 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida has a record of 29-25 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (53.7% win percentage).
- The Panthers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 22 (64.7%).
- This season Vegas has won 15 of its 25 games, or 60.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has not hit the over in its past 10 games.
- The Panthers have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .
- During their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 3.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers net the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.
- The Panthers are ranked 21st in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game).
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' last 10 contests.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 2.9 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
