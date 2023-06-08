Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers play at BB&T Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk is Florida's leading contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) to the team.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Carter Verhaeghe has scored 42 goals and added 31 assists through 81 games for Florida.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 20 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel's 66 points are important for Vegas. He has recorded 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Chandler Stephenson has scored 65 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1

