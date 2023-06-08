Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 3 on June 8, 2023
Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers play at BB&T Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Tkachuk is Florida's leading contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Carter Verhaeghe has scored 42 goals and added 31 assists through 81 games for Florida.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Eichel's 66 points are important for Vegas. He has recorded 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|1
|1
|7
Put your picks to the test and bet on Panthers vs. Golden Knights player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Chandler Stephenson has scored 65 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.