The Los Angeles Angels (34-30) will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Seattle Mariners (30-31) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (5-2) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (4-3) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Angels vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

9:38 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (4-3, 2.55 ERA)

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels will send Ohtani (5-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday, June 3 when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .175 in 12 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 27th in MLB with a .226 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.374) and 63 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 3-for-19 with an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (4-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday, June 3 against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .203 to opposing batters.

Castillo is looking to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Castillo is looking for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.55), eighth in WHIP (.976), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).

Luis Castillo vs. Angels

He will face an Angels offense that ranks seventh in the league with 557 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .428 (sixth in the league) with 86 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

Castillo has thrown 5 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out six against the Angels this season.

