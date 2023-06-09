Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on June 9.
The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (2-7) versus the Reds and Ben Lively (3-3).
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last six chances.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 14 (41.2%) of those contests.
- St. Louis has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored 290 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|W 1-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
