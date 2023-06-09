Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on June 9.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (2-7) versus the Reds and Ben Lively (3-3).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last six chances.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 14 (41.2%) of those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 290 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

