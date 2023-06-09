Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals are 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have put together a 14-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 41.2% of those games).

St. Louis has a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 62.3% chance to win.

In the 62 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-31-1).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-16 14-21 11-11 15-25 19-27 7-9

