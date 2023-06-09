The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will send Jordan Montgomery and Ben Lively, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 85 total home runs.

St. Louis' .422 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (290 total runs).

The Cardinals are 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.443).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-7) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Montgomery is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Montgomery will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani

