When the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) and Cincinnati Reds (29-34) meet at Busch Stadium on Friday, June 9, Jordan Montgomery will get the call for the Cardinals, while the Reds will send Ben Lively to the mound. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-5 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Reds have come away with 21 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

