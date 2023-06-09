Andrew Knizner rides a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (26-37) game against the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-7, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Ben Lively (3-3, 3.03 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (2-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.23 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .277.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Reds

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.394) and 51 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Reds to go 7-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in four innings this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds will send Lively (3-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to his opponents.

Lively has recorded one quality start this year.

Lively is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.

In two of his six total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Ben Lively vs. Cardinals

He will take the mound against a Cardinals offense that ranks 13th in the league with 533 total hits (on a .249 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .422 (eighth in the league) with 85 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Lively has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out eight against the Cardinals this season.

