Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals on Friday, June 9.

With -200 odds, Alcaraz is the favorite against Djokovic (+160) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 66.7% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic -200 Odds to Win Match +160 -155 Odds to Win Tournament +210 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 32.3% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

Alcaraz is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 win over No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Djokovic will look to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 11-ranked Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Through 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Alcaraz has played 24.6 games per match (38.6 in best-of-five matches) and won 58.1% of them.

On clay, Alcaraz has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 59.5% of games.

In the past year, Djokovic has competed in 55 total matches (across all court types), winning 60.6% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match (31.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In 13 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Djokovic has averaged 27.4 games per match (31.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 57.9% of the games.

On May 7, 2022, Alcaraz and Djokovic matched up in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals. Alcaraz took home the win 6-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Alcaraz has clinched two sets against Djokovic (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Djokovic's one.

Alcaraz has the advantage in 38 total games versus Djokovic, winning 20 of them.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have matched up one time, and they have averaged 38.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.