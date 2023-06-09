Casper Ruud (No. 4 ranking) will take on Alexander Zverev (No. 27) in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday, June 9.

Ruud and Zverev each carry -110 odds to win, setting this Semifinal match as even odds.

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 52.4% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Alexander Zverev -110 Odds to Win Match -110 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +800 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

Ruud is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Zverev beat No. 49-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ruud has played 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.0 games per match (39.5 in best-of-five matches).

On clay, Ruud has played 21 matches over the past year, totaling 23.5 games per match while winning 55.6% of games.

Zverev is averaging 26.4 games per match (36.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 31 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.5% of those games.

In 18 matches on clay courts in the past year, Zverev has averaged 24.7 games per match (32.8 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 56.4% of the games.

Zverev has defeated Ruud two times in three matchups. Ruud won their most recent match 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 30, 2022.

Zverev and Ruud have faced off in seven sets against on another, with Zverev winning five of them.

Zverev and Ruud have faced off in 63 total games, with Zverev taking 37 and Ruud securing 26.

In three matches between Ruud and Zverev, they have played 21.0 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

