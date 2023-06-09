Emina Bektas' round of 16 match in the Libema Open will be versus Sachia Vickery. Bektas is +2200 to win it all at Autotron Rosmalen.

Bektas at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Bektas' Next Match

After her 7-5, 7-6 victory over Dalma Galfi in the round of 32, Bektas will meet Vickery in the round of 16 on Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET.

Bektas Stats

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Bektas defeated No. 98-ranked Galfi, 7-5, 7-6.

The 30-year-old Bektas is 7-4 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

Bektas has not won any of her two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a record of 6-1 on that surface.

Through 11 matches over the past year (across all court types), Bektas has played 21.2 games per match. She won 51.1% of them.

In her seven matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Bektas has averaged 23.0 games.

Bektas has won 25.0% of her return games and 75.0% of her service games over the past year.

On grass over the past 12 months, Bektas has claimed 76.4% of her service games and 29.1% of her return games.

