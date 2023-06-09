Frances Tiafoe, off a loss in the round of 32 of the French Open (to Alexander Zverev) in his previous tournament, will begin the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany versus Jiri Lehecka in the round of 16. Tiafoe has +1400 odds to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Tiafoe at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Tiafoe's Next Match

Tiafoe will play Lehecka in the round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, June 14 at 4:00 AM ET.

Tiafoe is listed at -350 to win his next matchup versus Lehecka.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +2000

MercedesCup odds to win: +1400

Tiafoe Stats

Tiafoe is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the French Open, to No. 27-ranked Zverev, 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-7.

Tiafoe is 40-21 over the past year, with one tournament title.

In three tournaments on grass over the past year, Tiafoe has gone 3-3.

Tiafoe, over the past year, has played 61 matches across all court surfaces, and 27.7 games per match.

In his six matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has averaged 38.8 games.

Tiafoe has won 23.4% of his return games and 83.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tiafoe has won 82.8% of his games on serve and 21.4% on return.

