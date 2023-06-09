Today, there are eight matches scheduled for the Libema Open qualifying qualification round 1, highlighted by No. 121-ranked Pavel Kotov going head-to-head with No. 348 Edan Leshem.

Libema Open Info

Tournament: Libema Open

Libema Open Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round

Qualifying round, Qualifying round Date: June 10

June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Libema Open?

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Thijmen Loof vs. Jesper de Jong Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET - - David Goffin vs. Alec Deckers Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Goffin (-1600) Deckers (+675) Arthur Fils vs. Lloyd Harris Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Fils (-160) Harris (+120) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualification Round 1 6:10 AM ET Vavassori (-185) Mpetshi Perricard (+135) Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Jelle Sels Qualification Round 1 6:35 AM ET Herbert (-250) Sels (+185) Noah Gabriel vs. Ricardas Berankis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET Berankis (-3000) Gabriel (+900) Pavel Kotov vs. Edan Leshem Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Kotov (-450) Leshem (+300) Rinky Hijikata vs. Robin Haase Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Hijikata (-275) Haase (+195)

