Today's Libema Open tennis action showcases world No. 292 Sabine Lisicki and No. 219 Kristina Dmitruk clashing at Autotron Rosmalen in Rosmalen, Netherlands as part of the qualifying qualification round 1, among 12 matches in all.

Libema Open Info

Tournament: Libema Open

Libema Open Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round

Qualifying round, Qualifying round Date: June 10

June 10 TV Channel: NBC

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Libema Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Taylah Preston vs. Dalila Jakupovic Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Preston (-165) Jakupovic (+120) Ekaterina (1996) Makarova vs. Zeynep Sonmez Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET - - Coco Vandeweghe vs. Lena Papadakis Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Vandeweghe (-800) Papadakis (+425) Susan Bandecchi vs. Magali Kempen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:50 AM ET Kempen (-250) Bandecchi (+175) Sachia Vickery vs. Jesika Maleckova Qualification Round 1 7:15 AM ET Vickery (-350) Maleckova (+220) Eva Vedder vs. Natalija Stevanovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:35 AM ET Stevanovic (-250) Vedder (+170) Emina Bektas vs. Miyu Kato Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:25 AM ET Bektas (-400) Kato (+260) Carol Zhao vs. Lexie Stevens Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET Zhao (-550) Stevens (+310) Mai Hontama vs. Jasmijn Gimbrere Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:45 AM ET Hontama (-2500) Gimbrere (+725) Ellen Perez vs. Ankita Raina Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Raina (-190) Perez (+135) Priscilla Hon vs. Anouk Koevermans Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:15 AM ET Hon (-2500) Koevermans (+750) Sabine Lisicki vs. Kristina Dmitruk Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:45 AM ET Lasicki (-275) Dmitruk (+190)

