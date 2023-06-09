Men's MercedesCup Preview: How to Watch, Odds
There are eight matches on tap in the qualifying qualification round 1 of the MercedesCup today, with the most intriguing matchup pitting No. 99-ranked Roman Safiullin against No. 284 Benjamin Hassan at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.
MercedesCup Info
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round
- Date: June 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the MercedesCup?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Lock
|Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Eubanks (-1000)
|Lock (+525)
|Max Hans Rehberg vs. Altug Celikbilek
|Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Celikbilek (-200)
|Rehberg (+150)
|Hugo Gaston vs. Radu Albot
|Qualification Round 1
|6:25 AM ET
|-
|-
|Marton Fucsovics vs. Louis Wessels
|Qualification Round 1
|7:00 AM ET
|Fucsovics (-2000)
|Wessels (+725)
|Borna Gojo vs. Mats Rosenkranz
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Gojo (-500)
|Rosenkranz (+325)
|Vladyslav Orlov vs. Antoine Bellier
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:30 AM ET
|Bellier (-600)
|Orlov (+360)
|Henri Squire vs. Yosuke Watanuki
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:10 AM ET
|Watanuki (-275)
|Squire (+200)
|Roman Safiullin vs. Benjamin Hassan
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:50 AM ET
|Safiullin (-700)
|Hassan (+425)
