There are eight matches on tap in the qualifying qualification round 1 of the MercedesCup today, with the most intriguing matchup pitting No. 99-ranked Roman Safiullin against No. 284 Benjamin Hassan at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Check out the latest odds for the entire MercedesCup field at BetMGM.

MercedesCup Info

  • Tournament: MercedesCup
  • Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round
  • Date: June 10
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
  • Location: Stuttgart, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the MercedesCup?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Lock Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Eubanks (-1000) Lock (+525)
Max Hans Rehberg vs. Altug Celikbilek Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Celikbilek (-200) Rehberg (+150)
Hugo Gaston vs. Radu Albot Qualification Round 1 6:25 AM ET - -
Marton Fucsovics vs. Louis Wessels Qualification Round 1 7:00 AM ET Fucsovics (-2000) Wessels (+725)
Borna Gojo vs. Mats Rosenkranz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Gojo (-500) Rosenkranz (+325)
Vladyslav Orlov vs. Antoine Bellier Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:30 AM ET Bellier (-600) Orlov (+360)
Henri Squire vs. Yosuke Watanuki Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:10 AM ET Watanuki (-275) Squire (+200)
Roman Safiullin vs. Benjamin Hassan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:50 AM ET Safiullin (-700) Hassan (+425)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.