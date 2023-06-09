Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 9
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below, we break down Jokic's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|24.5
|32.5
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.8
|12.7
|Assists
|10.5
|9.8
|11
|PRA
|--
|46.1
|56.2
|PR
|--
|36.3
|45.2
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat
- Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|44
|32
|21
|10
|1
|2
|0
|6/4/2023
|42
|41
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|40
|27
|10
|14
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|34
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|36
|19
|12
|12
|2
|1
|1
