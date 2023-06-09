Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 4 on tap.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3)
|211.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|211.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3)
|211.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|210.5
|-160
|+140
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These two teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 13.8 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these teams score 222.3 combined points per game, 10.8 more points than this contest's total.
- Denver has compiled a 45-37-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|30.5
|-111
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-115
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|+100
|16.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|11.5
|-115
|17.4
|Bruce Brown
|9.5
|-139
|11.5
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-800
|-
|Heat
|+550
|-
