The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 211.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 211.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 211.5 points 69 times.

The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 16.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 40-13, a 75.5% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 57 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 211.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 7.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 57 69.5% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

Four of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

Four of the Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

