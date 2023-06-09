The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 211.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 211.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 211.5 points 69 times.
  • The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 16.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 40-13, a 75.5% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 57 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 211.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 7.8 more points than this game's total.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 57 69.5% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Four of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Four of the Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44
Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

