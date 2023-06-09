How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets will meet the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.
- Miami is 20-7 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).
- In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.3.
- The Nuggets are making 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they give up 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- Miami gives up 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.
- This year the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
