The Denver Nuggets will meet the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

Miami is 20-7 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).

In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.3.

The Nuggets are making 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they give up 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

Miami gives up 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

This year the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries