Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has only one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their NBA Finals game 4 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Friday, June 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Nuggets will look for another victory over the Heat following a 109-94 win on Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to the win with a team-leading 34 points. Jimmy Butler put up 28 points in the Heat's loss.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 116 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Over their previous 10 games, the Heat are putting up 106.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami hits 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat record 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while conceding 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2.5 211.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.