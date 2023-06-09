The Denver Nuggets (53-29) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at FTX Arena. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets beat the Heat, 109-94, on Wednesday. Murray scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and added 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler had 28 points, plus two rebounds and four assists, for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 10 10 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 32 21 10 0 2 1 Christian Braun 15 4 1 1 0 0

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 2 4 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 22 17 3 0 1 0 Caleb Martin 10 3 3 2 0 2

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and contributes 3.2 assists.

Butler paces the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 32.5 12.7 11 1 1.2 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 23.5 6.6 6.3 1.9 0.5 1.2 Jamal Murray DEN 28.1 5.9 6.8 2 0.2 3 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 10.3 4.3 0.6 0.7 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 12.1 8.6 1.9 0.3 0.6 2.4 Caleb Martin MIA 15.1 5.7 1.6 1 0.6 2.6

