The Baltimore Orioles will send a hot-hitting Aaron Hicks to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 71 total home runs.

Baltimore's .414 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Orioles' .247 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Baltimore scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 4.9 per game).

The Orioles are 18th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Orioles strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-best average in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Baltimore has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Orioles have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.338).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 237 (3.8 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles will send Tyler Wells (4-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Wells heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Wells is looking for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 appearances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch will get the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.

Lynch has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Kyle Bradish Alex Cobb 6/4/2023 Giants W 8-3 Away Tyler Wells Anthony DeSclafani 6/6/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Kyle Gibson Freddy Peralta 6/7/2023 Brewers L 10-2 Away Dean Kremer Corbin Burnes 6/8/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Kyle Bradish Colin Rea 6/9/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Wells Daniel Lynch 6/10/2023 Royals - Home Cole Irvin Brady Singer 6/11/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Gibson - 6/13/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dean Kremer Chris Bassitt 6/14/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kyle Bradish José Berríos 6/15/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Wells Yusei Kikuchi

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Graham Ashcraft

