The Baltimore Orioles (38-24) and Kansas City Royals (18-44) clash on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles will give the ball to Tyler Wells (4-2, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Daniel Lynch (0-1, 4.35 ERA).

Orioles vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles' Wells (4-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.29 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .178.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Wells has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Tyler Wells vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 237 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 475 hits, 27th in baseball, with 61 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 3-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI in six innings this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch (0-1) pitches first for the Royals to make his third start this season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .262 against him this season. He has a 4.35 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his two games.

Lynch is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

