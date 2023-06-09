On Friday, Willson Contreras (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .205 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (30 of 58), with multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).

In five games this year, he has homered (8.6%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.0% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (20 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0

