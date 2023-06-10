Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati RedsJune 10 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 4 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .232 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.
- In 18.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (29.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.219
|AVG
|.240
|.242
|OBP
|.269
|.469
|SLG
|.480
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|9/1
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Reds will send Abbott (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
