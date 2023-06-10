Saturday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at 2:15 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-2) for the Cardinals and Andrew Abbott (1-0) for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals are 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis is 6-7 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 63.6% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 297.

The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule