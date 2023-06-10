Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at 2:15 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-2) for the Cardinals and Andrew Abbott (1-0) for the Reds.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Reds Odds
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Reds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals are 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.
- St. Louis is 6-7 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 63.6% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 297.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|W 1-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.