Andrew Abbott gets the nod for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -175 +145 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are 1-4-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have gone 15-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 42.9% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 6-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (46.2% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 63.6% chance to win.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-16 14-21 11-11 16-25 20-27 7-9

