How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to find success Andrew Abbott when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB play with 88 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).
- St. Louis is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (297 total).
- The Cardinals are 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest average in the majors.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.441).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas (4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Mikolas has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Mikolas will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Dane Dunning
|6/7/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jon Gray
|6/9/2023
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ben Lively
|6/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Andrew Abbott
|6/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Greene
|6/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Logan Webb
|6/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Alex Cobb
|6/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tylor Megill
