Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to find success Andrew Abbott when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB play with 88 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

St. Louis is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (297 total).

The Cardinals are 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest average in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Mikolas has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Mikolas will try to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill

