Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) will host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, June 10, with a start time of 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 15 out of the 35 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 2-5 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

