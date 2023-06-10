Bookmakers have set player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (4-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 4 5.0 10 2 2 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1 at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with BetMGM.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.378/.481 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has recorded 65 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .272/.319/.469 slash line on the season.

Arenado has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 31 RBI (67 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .275/.355/.410 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has recorded 65 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.367/.480 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.