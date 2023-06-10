The St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) will look to Andrew Knizner, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-2) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (1-0) will take the ball for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (4-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.74 and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .282 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Miles Mikolas vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .255 this season, 11th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (20th in the league) with 51 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 5-for-26 over seven innings.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (1-0) pitches first for the Reds to make his second start of the season.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

In one appearances this season, he has a .00 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .053 against him.

