Need more college baseball in your life? Well, you're in luck. The NCAA baseball slate on Saturday, June 10 includes 12 games that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream every pitch, see the article below.

Watch Virginia vs Duke Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Alabama vs Wake Forest Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Florida vs South Carolina Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tennessee vs Southern Mississippi Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Kentucky vs LSU Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Indiana State vs TCU Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Texas vs Stanford Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oregon vs Oral Roberts Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.