Need more college baseball in your life? Well, you're in luck. The NCAA baseball slate on Saturday, June 10 includes 12 games that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream every pitch, see the article below.

Watch even more NCAA Baseball action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Virginia vs Duke Baseball

Watch Virginia vs Duke Baseball

Watch Alabama vs Wake Forest Baseball

Watch Florida vs South Carolina Baseball

Watch Tennessee vs Southern Mississippi Baseball

Watch Kentucky vs LSU Baseball

Watch Florida vs South Carolina Baseball

Watch Indiana State vs TCU Baseball

Watch Texas vs Stanford Baseball

Watch Indiana State vs TCU Baseball

Watch Oregon vs Oral Roberts Baseball

Watch Oregon vs Oral Roberts Baseball

Make sure you're following along with all the College Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.