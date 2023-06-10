Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are ninth in MLB action with 80 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

San Francisco ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Giants are 15th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

San Francisco has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (289 total runs).

The Giants are 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 70 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with 267 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cubs rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed one scoreless inning while giving up two hits.

Brebbia has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Brebbia has not yet lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 0.9 per appearance.

He is looking to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Hendricks has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Orioles L 8-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies W 10-4 Away John Brebbia Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman 6/10/2023 Cubs - Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Wood Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals - Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks -

