Iga Swiatek will take on Karolina Muchova in the French Open final on Saturday, June 10.

With -700 odds, Swiatek is favored over Muchova for this tournament final against the underdog, who is +525.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, June 10

Saturday, June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 87.5% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Karolina Muchova -700 Odds to Win Match +525 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 63.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Thursday, Swiatek took down Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Muchova took down No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, winning 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

In her 61 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Swiatek has played an average of 18.5 games.

Swiatek has played 17 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 18.4 games per match.

Muchova is averaging 21.2 games per match in her 35 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 55.3% of those games.

Muchova has averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set through six matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Swiatek and Muchova have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.