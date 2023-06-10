On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .272.

Arenado enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 61 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.3% of his games this season, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 of 61 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .298 AVG .248 .347 OBP .294 .474 SLG .464 10 XBH 12 5 HR 7 20 RBI 23 23/9 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings