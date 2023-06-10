Panthers vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Florida Panthers take their home ice at BB&T Center against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Panthers are listed with -110 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-110).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's Stanley Cup Final action.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have a 13-8-21 record in games that have needed overtime.
- Florida has 51 points (22-6-7) in the 35 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 11 times this season the Panthers finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-8-1 record, good for five points.
- Florida has finished 3-16-1 in the 20 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering seven points).
- The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 69 games (50-13-6, 106 points).
- In the 41 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 25-12-4 to register 54 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Panthers went 25-11-3 in those contests (53 points).
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 16-11-27 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- In the 39 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 55 points.
- In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).
- When Vegas has scored two goals this season, they've earned 15 points (4-11-7 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 65 times, earning 122 points from those matchups (60-3-2).
- This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 22-7-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 58 points in those games.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|6th
|3.51
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|21st
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|10th
|22.8%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|23rd
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
