The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday at BB&T Center for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (-110) in this game against the Panthers (-110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 59 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

In the 24 times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 15-9 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent in 14, or 70.0%, of those games.

Florida is 16-9 when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (64.0% win percentage).

Vegas has a record of 17-8 in games when bookmakers list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (-105)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-161) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 6 2.4 2.5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.8 4 2.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.