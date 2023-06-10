The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1. Bookmakers give the Panthers -115 odds on the moneyline in this matchup with the Golden Knights (-105).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Golden Knights (-105) 6

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 62.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-9).

Florida has gone 15-9 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 72 times.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 14, or 70.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Vegas has won 14 of its 20 games, or 70.0%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 59 of 102 games this season.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over three times.

The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 3.0 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Panthers rank 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.3 goals per game (272 total) in league play.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Six of Vegas' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6 total given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 2.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

