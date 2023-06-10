Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1. Bookmakers give the Panthers -115 odds on the moneyline in this matchup with the Golden Knights (-105).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|6
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 62.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-9).
- Florida has gone 15-9 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.
- Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 72 times.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 14, or 70.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Vegas has won 14 of its 20 games, or 70.0%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 59 of 102 games this season.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over three times.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 3.0 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- The Panthers rank 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.3 goals per game (272 total) in league play.
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Six of Vegas' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 2.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
