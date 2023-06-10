The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Tkachuk is one of Florida's leading contributors (109 total points), having put up 40 goals and 69 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0

Brandon Montour Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Brandon Montour's season total of 73 points has come from 16 goals and 57 assists.

Montour Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 2

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 8 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3

Put your picks to the test and bet on Panthers vs. Golden Knights player props with BetMGM.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 8 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.