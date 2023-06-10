Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (37-28) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at 7:35 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Yankees will call on Domingo German (3-3) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-5).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have a record of 5-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

New York has a record of 25-14, a 64.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 299 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have put together a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Red Sox have come away with 16 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 6 in baseball, scoring five runs per game (319 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 4 @ Dodgers W 4-1 Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller June 6 White Sox L 3-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito June 8 White Sox L 6-5 Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox W 3-0 Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox L 3-2 Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock June 10 Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck June 11 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello June 13 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer June 14 @ Mets - Luis Severino vs Justin Verlander June 16 @ Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck June 17 @ Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello

Red Sox Schedule