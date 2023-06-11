Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-1) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 15, or 41.7%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 12-20, a 37.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 54.5% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 301 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).

Cardinals Schedule