Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to outdo Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+100). The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 15 of the 36 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (41.7%).

St. Louis has gone 12-20 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 54.5%.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-31-1).

The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-17 14-21 11-12 16-25 20-27 7-10

