The St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Walker will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth-best in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .425.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (301 total).

The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

The Cardinals average baseball's fifth-worst WHIP (1.443).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

So far this season, Wainwright has not recorded a quality start.

Wainwright is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the mound.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga

